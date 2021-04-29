Advertisement

New arena proposed for Marshall University

(Herdzone.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is considering a new arena in Huntington.

During a Board of Governors Athletic Committee meeting Thursday morning, Marshall’s men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni discussed an 8,500 seat facility. It would be located on Hal Greer Boulevard close to campus.

D’Antoni says there would be two practice courts, a weight room, medical area, a restaurant that serves the athletes that’s also open to the public, parking garages, two outdoor courts around the facility and 20 townhouses that would house athletes. They would be privately built and athletes would pay rent.

This is a long-term plan and has to be timed perfectly, D’Antoni says.

The university also plans on full capacity at fall sporting events.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert
Marshall University President to step down at end of term
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
A roadway crash.
UPDATE | Roadway back opened after crash

Latest News

Police investigating home invasion and fatal shooting
COVID-19 West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 1 death, 432 new cases
Mudslide on KY 3 in Boyd County
Mudslide blocks road in Boyd County
Jackson County, Ohio accident
Part of US 35 shut down for hours due to double tractor trailer jack knife accident