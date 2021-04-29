New arena proposed for Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is considering a new arena in Huntington.

During a Board of Governors Athletic Committee meeting Thursday morning, Marshall’s men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni discussed an 8,500 seat facility. It would be located on Hal Greer Boulevard close to campus.

D’Antoni says there would be two practice courts, a weight room, medical area, a restaurant that serves the athletes that’s also open to the public, parking garages, two outdoor courts around the facility and 20 townhouses that would house athletes. They would be privately built and athletes would pay rent.

This is a long-term plan and has to be timed perfectly, D’Antoni says.

The university also plans on full capacity at fall sporting events.

This is a developing story.

