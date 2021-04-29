Advertisement

Part of US 35 shut down for hours due to double tractor trailer jack knife accident

Jackson County, Ohio accident
Jackson County, Ohio accident(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Part of US 35 will be closed for several hours after a double tractor trailer jack knife accident.

According to Jackson County EMA, it happened at US 35 and Cain Road at the rest area Thursday morning. This is close to the Jackson and Ross County line.

Westbound is down to one lane for several hours.

The Jackson County Hazmat Team is on scene with Coalton Fire Department.

No one was hurt.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert
Marshall University President to step down at end of term
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
A roadway crash.
UPDATE | Roadway back opened after crash

Latest News

Aviation repair shop opening at airport
Kentucky Officer Retires
Kentucky Officer Retires
Governor Beshear in Floyd County
Governor Beshear announces “rare” funding from federal government for flooding victims
Adam Canter, Director of Advanced Career Education (ACE), and Mendy Marshall, Director of Adult...
WV Adult Education & ACE Programs