Part of US 35 shut down for hours due to double tractor trailer jack knife accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Part of US 35 will be closed for several hours after a double tractor trailer jack knife accident.

According to Jackson County EMA, it happened at US 35 and Cain Road at the rest area Thursday morning. This is close to the Jackson and Ross County line.

Westbound is down to one lane for several hours.

The Jackson County Hazmat Team is on scene with Coalton Fire Department.

No one was hurt.

