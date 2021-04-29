Advertisement

Police investigating home invasion and fatal shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a home invasion that turned into a deadly shooting.

At 1:17 a.m. on Thursday, Kentucky State Police in Morehead received a call from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department about a home invasion on Dawson Way.

Troopers say detectives learned Cody Elliott, 27, from Hillsboro, and another man went inside a residence. Elliott and other people inside fired several shots.

Elliott was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Donavan Kilburn, 21, from Clearfield, was also hurt in the shooting incident. He was taken to the hospital. Kilburn lives at the home where the shooting happened.

Rowan County EMS and the Morehead Police Department also responded.

