Scioto County offering vaccines to homebound residents

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Health Department will be providing COVID-19 vaccines for residents who can’t leave their home due to age, disability or medical impairment.

To be eligible, you must live in Scioto County and meet the following conditions:

Be a senior (65 years of age or older) or a person with a disability who requires in-home assistance by a caregiver OR you have to use adaptive equipment such as a ventilator, crutches, a walker, wheelchair, etc., and require special medical transport to leave home

AND leaving home is not an option, because doing so requires considerable and taxing effort.

The health department says if you or someone you know is eligible and wants a COVID-19 vaccine at home, call 740-355-8358 and choose option 2 for nursing.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.