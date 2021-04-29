Scioto County offering vaccines to homebound residents
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Health Department will be providing COVID-19 vaccines for residents who can’t leave their home due to age, disability or medical impairment.
To be eligible, you must live in Scioto County and meet the following conditions:
- Be a senior (65 years of age or older) or a person with a disability who requires in-home assistance by a caregiver OR you have to use adaptive equipment such as a ventilator, crutches, a walker, wheelchair, etc., and require special medical transport to leave home
- AND leaving home is not an option, because doing so requires considerable and taxing effort.
The health department says if you or someone you know is eligible and wants a COVID-19 vaccine at home, call 740-355-8358 and choose option 2 for nursing.
