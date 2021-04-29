Special needs COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is going to be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those with autism and other development disorders.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority is partnering with Community Autism and Education Systems (CARES), Autism Services Center and Bible Center Church to put on the clinic.

It will be on Friday, May 7, at Bible Center Church, located at 100 Bible Center Drive in Charleston. It will go from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Officials say the clinic will provide reduced wait time, a smaller crowd size and visual supports.

Participants can remain in their vehicle or receive the vaccine indoors in a sensory friendly environment.

There will be representatives from Autism Services Center and CARES to train clinic staff prior to the event.

Vaccines will also be made available to family members and support staff of those with development disorders.

“We appreciate the help of CARES and the Autism Services Center in putting this clinic together. We hope this event makes getting a COVID-19 vaccine a little easier for people with development disorders, their families and caregivers,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The clinic is by appointment only. To schedule, call 304-348-8080.

A second-dose clinic is scheduled for Friday, May 28, at the Bible Center Church from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

