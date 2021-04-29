Tony’s Wonderful World of Science | Nuclear Physics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For more than a year now, Meteorologist Tony Cavalier has made it his mission to educate Studio 3 viewers on the science and math behind the coronavirus pandemic. At time, Tony has amazed us... and face it... other times we have been left befuddled.

Today, Tony embarks on a new adventure. His aim is to span the world in quest of meaningful science.

Tony adds that among the peace-time uses of nuclear energy are enhanced crop productivity, detection of animal disease, and of course the generation of electricity to drive business, industry, and commerce around the world.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.