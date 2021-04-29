Work zone woes | Patrols to be increased in I-64 work zone near contraflow lanes

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In WSAZ’s two-part series, we heard from drivers about the safety of the work zone in the Barboursville area where crews are working to widen that stretch of the interstate.

Some drivers say the traffic flow is confusing, dangerous, and they feel as if they’re navigating a maze.

To improve overall safety, speed radar signs were implemented within that stretch of the work zone following WSAZ’s investigation.

Beginning on Monday, drivers in the area will see a heavier police presence. West Virginia State Police will assist the Barboursville Police Department in patrolling the area to crack down on speeding.

“We’ve been told by some of the engineers, they are getting readings over 100 miles per hour. You’re talking about in the zone half the width of what it should be normally. So if you get in a crash, odds are you’re going to collect other cars and injure people who are trying to do the right thing. You’re going to injure someone else,” said Sgt. B.K. Wellman.

West Virginia State Police encourage drivers to reduce their speed and put their phones down. Wellman said the extra manpower along the interstate could save a life.

