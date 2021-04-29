WSAZ Now Desk | Business gives free gas to healthcare workers and first responders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A business is working to say thank you to first responders and healthcare workers by giving out free gas. Affiliated Financial Group is going to be out Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Exxon One Stop in Kanawha City handing out $25 in gas to around 200 people.

Randy Young, with Affiliated Financial Group, says being able to give back to those who have been tirelessly working during the pandemic has been rewarding.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.