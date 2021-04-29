Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Business gives free gas to healthcare workers and first responders

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A business is working to say thank you to first responders and healthcare workers by giving out free gas. Affiliated Financial Group is going to be out Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Exxon One Stop in Kanawha City handing out $25 in gas to around 200 people.

Randy Young, with Affiliated Financial Group, says being able to give back to those who have been tirelessly working during the pandemic has been rewarding.

