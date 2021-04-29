WSAZ Now Desk | Empty Bowls fundraiser to continue Friday with in-person event

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Empty Bowls fundraiser to benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank has been taking place online through the month of April. Friday, the event wraps up with an in-person sale at Pullman Square in Huntington.

Allora McCullough, an assistant professor of ceramics at Marshall University, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about how you can purchase a ceramic bowl and how that money goes back to help the food bank with its mission to help feed families.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.