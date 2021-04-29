WV Adult Education & ACE Programs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you are looking to jump start your career or follow your passion, you can. It doesn’t matter your age, race, or financial class; you can get an education to help you achieve your goals.

Adam Canter, Director of Advanced Career Education (ACE), and Mendy Marshall, Director of Adult Education, discuss their programs and how you can get started.

To learn more about these programs you can visit the ACE website and the Adult Education website. There is also an interactive map where you can see learning centers in your area.

