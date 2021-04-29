Advertisement

WV Girls’ tournament favorites move on

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Things went generally according to plan on day 2 of the West Virginia Girls’ State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum.

Each of the higher seeded teams won in the 6 games contested on Wednesday.

Baylee Goins led Nitro to a win in the 9:30 game, scoring 15 points, adding 11 assists, 7 rebounds and 5 steals as the Wildcats beat Midland Trail 63-28.

Sidney Bolles scored 19 points in a losing effort as Petersburg beat Charleston Catholic 49-46.

Scarlett Thomason scored 11 points but Wyoming East dominated Mingo Central 60-32.

Abbie Myers scored 20 in the late game to lead Logan past PikeView 61-30

