Advertisement

45,000-square-foot craft mall coming to Dunbar

Building owners in Dunbar are turning the old Fad furniture store into a 45,000-square-foot...
Building owners in Dunbar are turning the old Fad furniture store into a 45,000-square-foot craft mall.(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Building owners in Dunbar are turning the old Fad furniture store into a 45,000-square-foot craft mall.

The mall will feature more than 100 vendors from all over West Virginia. Items like antiques, beauty products and animal treats will be featured in booths.

“(This is) something that families can go spend a day, be able to shop and be able to eat,” said Trish Whittington, the building’s operations manager.

In addition to the crafts, the mall will also feature a stage for live music, a dinning room and a kitchen. Whittington says people will be able to eat locally grown food, along with beer and wine. The dinning area can seat around 100 people.

“Anything that you can find in grandma’s kitchen you’re going to be able to find in our kitchen, from your baked steak (to) blackberry cobbler,” Whittington said.

One of the building’s owners said the city of Dunbar is working on evolving, and they feel the craft mall is an opportunity to bring something new to the city.

Managers plan on opening up the mall on May 29.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 COVID cases have been confirmed at Tolsia High School in the last two weeks in...
More than 20 COVID cases confirmed at local high school
Accident on Kanawha State Forest Drive
Road expected to be closed for up to ten hours due to tow truck accident
A house fire late Wednesday night closed a roadway in the Leon area of Mason County and...
House fire closes roadway, destroys home
A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
Former West Virginia officer charged with federal civil rights offense

Latest News

KCS art teacher is under investigation for lesson on racial inequality.
“Unapproved curriculum” surrounding racial inequality prompts Knox County Schools teacher investigation
The jury has begun deliberations Friday afternoon in the trial of a man charged with...
Jury deliberating in Joshua Drennen case; charges include first-degree murder
Matt Hammond, with the Paramount Arts Center, talks about summer arts camps returning this...
WSAZ Now Desk | Summer arts camps returning to Paramount Arts Center
That's a Wrap! | April 30
That’s a Wrap! | April 30