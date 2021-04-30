45,000-square-foot craft mall coming to Dunbar

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Building owners in Dunbar are turning the old Fad furniture store into a 45,000-square-foot craft mall.

The mall will feature more than 100 vendors from all over West Virginia. Items like antiques, beauty products and animal treats will be featured in booths.

“(This is) something that families can go spend a day, be able to shop and be able to eat,” said Trish Whittington, the building’s operations manager.

In addition to the crafts, the mall will also feature a stage for live music, a dinning room and a kitchen. Whittington says people will be able to eat locally grown food, along with beer and wine. The dinning area can seat around 100 people.

“Anything that you can find in grandma’s kitchen you’re going to be able to find in our kitchen, from your baked steak (to) blackberry cobbler,” Whittington said.

One of the building’s owners said the city of Dunbar is working on evolving, and they feel the craft mall is an opportunity to bring something new to the city.

Managers plan on opening up the mall on May 29.

