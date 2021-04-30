April showers move away

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It took until the last few days of the month, but April is finally living up to its showery reputation. By Thursday late night the 2 day rain total for much of the area had nearly doubled what had fallen the first 27 days. Huntington for example accumulated nearly 2″ of rain the past 2 days (as measured at Tri-State Airport) which swelled the monthly total to 4″+. Now the last of the rains are moving on and left behind will be 3 dry and relatively bright spring days as the calendar flips to the merry month of May.

Overnight into Friday as showers depart, clouds will linger with gusty winds helping to dry the pavement out. Temperatures will slip back into the low 50s by first light of day. From there the drying northwest wind will blow all day long, hard at times, with the sun breaking through strong enough and long enough for a jump in temperature to the mid-60s. Speaking of that wind, gusts should get to 30-35 mph at times making for a blustery fall in spring day.

Friday night skies will clear out and the wind will fade away lending itself to a chilly start to May. While fog will be common by dawn Saturday, prospects for a light frost will need to be monitored in the colder hollows.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see ample sunshine with highs nearing 70 by day’s end on Derby day Saturday (75 in Louisville for the run for the roses) then 78 on Sunday thanks to a quickening southwest wind.

Good timing next week as back to school, back to work we will settle into a wet weather pattern starting Monday, details TBA!

