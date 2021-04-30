Advertisement

“Babydog” gives predictions for Kentucky Derby

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s dog, “Babydog” has predicted Essential Quality to win the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

Governor Justice brought his dog on at the end of his press conference on Friday.

Babydog also picked Highly Motivated to come right in with Essential Quality.

Hot Rod Charlie is Babydog’s long shot pick.

The governor says Babydog will not be at the Kentucky Derby, but she will watch on television.

You can watch the Kentucky Derby here on the WSAZ on Saturday. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m.

