Businesses struggle to hire new employees

By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON/HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During the last year, businesses have had to clear many hurdles to stay afloat through the pandemic.

“Right now it’s hiring,” said Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes, and Fries general manager Erin Treacy. “(It’s) not that we are being picky. It’s (that) we aren’t even getting an application. They aren’t even being filled out.”

Finding employees, and even completed applications, is a constant struggle.

Treacy says that it’s one of the reasons why Hwy 55′s downtown Huntington location hasn’t reopened.

“We need people,” Treacy said. “People have come back to businesses.”

The lack of help is forcing some businesses to be creative, including Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill in Charleston.

“We do things differently now,” said Dem 2 Brothers general manager Ashley Wright. “Before, we were completely table service. You had a server come to your table, take your order, things like that. Now you’re prepaying. You’re getting your order taken as soon as you walk in the door and you’re sitting. So it went from a casual dining experience to fast casual.”

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says that because of this, he’s like to target communities where unemployment is still an issue.

“We should be looking at unemployment as a state by state, region by region, county by county, community by community that really is still hit hard,” Manchin said. “Because those extensions of $300 should go back to where the highest unemployment of above the national rate. Unemployment basically when the economy is strong and healthy and they need workers, it’s time to go back to work.”

