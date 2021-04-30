Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship awarded to criminal justice student

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A college scholarship named in the honor of a fallen police officer was awarded to a criminal justice student from Glenville State University on Thursday afternoon.

The Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Kristen Lopez, a junior majoring in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Field Forensics at Glenville State College.

Glenville State College Department of Criminal Justice began fundraising for the scholarship in February during the college’s Day of Giving Campaign.

Lopez wrote an essay about how inspiring Johnson was as a woman working in a predominantly male field. Officials from Glenville State College also presented challenge coins to Lopez, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, and Cassie Johnson’s family.

Lopez was honored to be the first recipient of the Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship, saying, “Nothing like this has ever happened to me, so just being able to receive this scholarship and receive something like this that is so inspirational to me and so important to me, it was just awesome to be able to come meet her family and get the chance to tell her mom thank you and her sister thank you for Cassie’s work and what she did.”

Glenville State College plans to endow the scholarship and award it annually to a Criminal Justice major.

