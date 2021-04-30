Advertisement

Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship awarded to criminal justice student

The Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Kristen Lopez, a junior majoring in...
The Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Kristen Lopez, a junior majoring in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Field Forensics at Glenville State College.(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A college scholarship named in the honor of a fallen police officer was awarded to a criminal justice student from Glenville State University on Thursday afternoon.

The Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Kristen Lopez, a junior majoring in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Field Forensics at Glenville State College.

Glenville State College Department of Criminal Justice began fundraising for the scholarship in February during the college’s Day of Giving Campaign.

Lopez wrote an essay about how inspiring Johnson was as a woman working in a predominantly male field. Officials from Glenville State College also presented challenge coins to Lopez, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, and Cassie Johnson’s family.

Lopez was honored to be the first recipient of the Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship, saying, “Nothing like this has ever happened to me, so just being able to receive this scholarship and receive something like this that is so inspirational to me and so important to me, it was just awesome to be able to come meet her family and get the chance to tell her mom thank you and her sister thank you for Cassie’s work and what she did.”

Glenville State College plans to endow the scholarship and award it annually to a Criminal Justice major.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
As part of their grand opening Saturday, one new store will be raffling off prizes. (FILE)
Three new stores opening at mall
A roadway crash.
UPDATE | Roadway back opened after crash
Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert
Marshall University President to step down at end of term

Latest News

West Virginia’s former first lady Gayle Manchin will serve as the co-chair of the nation’s...
U.S. Senate approves Gayle Manchin as co-chair of Appalachian Regional Commission
(Source: AP)
Power out to more than 240 in Kanawha County
Girls state semi-finals are set
WV GIRLS TOURNAMENT
POCA AND CHARLESTON CATHOLIC WIN