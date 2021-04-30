City of Huntington amends complaint on problem bar after property ownership is transferred

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington has amended its complaint on a bar they consider a “public nuisance” after the property was transferred to a new owner.

The City filed a complaint against Gary Stanley, CT’s Biker Club and Christopher Thomas over a nuisance property at 2005 10th Ave in September 2020. They have added Albert Cremeans, the new property owner, to the complaint.

According to court records, the building formerly known as “Gary’s Place” is a place that “harbors criminals, encourages and abets disturbances in and around the premises, disregards the rights of its peaceful neighbors, and tolerates gunfire and violence.”

Police records show that since 2007, Stanley has either owned or been involved in the operation of businesses on the property. In that time, law enforcement officials have responded to 213 calls to the location. Of those, 140 were related to operations of the bar, including 21 “shots fired” or “shooting” calls.

The amended complaint says, “Defendant Stanley transferred 2005 10th Avenue to Defendant Cremeans with intent to hinder, delay, or frustrate this Court and its jurisdiction over this matter.” City officials believe the transfer was made “to retain control over the subject property and any business therein.”

This is a developing story. To view our previous coverage of this story, click here.

