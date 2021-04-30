Advertisement

City of Hurricane prepares for family friendly street fair this weekend

The city of Hurricane will host outdoor events on May 1 and July 3.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The city of Hurricane is gearing up for some outdoor celebrations after a year without that type of fun.

On Saturday May 1 “Spring on Main” will begin at 1 o’clock, the mayor’s office said.

Main Street will close for the family friendly festival that will last until 5 p.m..

The theme this year is superheroes. There will be some traditional superhero characters on hand but real life superheroes like first responders will also be honored.

Vendors and food trucks will be a part of the event. Local shops and restaurants will also be open.

The city is also planning ahead for its Independence Day Celebration.

It will take place on Saturday, July 3.

The parade will step-off on Main street at 2 o’clock. It will be followed by free activities and a concert at city park from 3-5 p.m..

At 10 p.m. fireworks will light up the sky.

