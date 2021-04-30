DHHR announces contract with company for electronic death system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A contract has been reached for an electronic death system in connection with the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Dr. Anye Amjad, West Virginia’s State Health Officer, said on Friday the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has been able to get a contract for the electronic death reporting system.

The name of the company is Vital Chek Inc. It’s a Lexis Risk Solutions company.

The contract was signed on Thursday. It will last five years.

This will implement electronic death reporting in the state of West Virginia.

