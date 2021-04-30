Advertisement

Downed trees from ice storms create flooding concerns

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People in one community are afraid a disastrous weather event from earlier this year could end up causing another.

High water got up over Four Pole Road in Huntington Wednesday night and into Calvin Carroll’s garage.

Carroll says it wasn’t the amount of rain that was the problem.

“The water has no place to go,” he said.

The February ice storms brought down trees and debris, effectively damming up Fourpole Creek in numerous spots.

“Just every little bit, it’s blocked up,” Carroll said.

“It’s dammed up and jammed up like this everywhere, tires and trash in it, it’s just piled up everywhere,” Ronald Bowen said.

Bowen says high water got into his furnace and air conditioning unit Wednesday.

For those who live there, the fear is next time a significant rain hits, flooding will become a major problem.

“I don’t want my house to flood,” Bowen said.

Bowen says he’s reached out to a number of state agencies and officials for help, but so far hasn’t gotten anywhere.

“Every time I call I get a different story,” he said. “You call one, they give you somebody else.”

“We just keep getting shoved around back and forth,” Carroll said. “We need help on this. We need somebody to come clean this creek out.”

West Virginia House of Delegates members Matt Rohrbach and Chad Lovejoy tell WSAZ they’ll look into the issue and let us know what they find out.

