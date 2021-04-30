First Warning Forecast | Windy Friday gives way to gorgeous weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday trades the showers and thunderstorms for gusty winds as another cold front drops through the area. Once this front moves through, drier and much more pleasant weather greets the region just in time for the weekend. Then, unsettled weather returns as early as Monday next week and lasts for a few days.

Friday morning starts with temperatures in the low to mid 50s under patchy cloud cover. Sunshine quickly returns for the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon.

The afternoon turns windy and partly cloudy again as a cold front drops in from the north. A few sprinkles may fall from the clouds, with scattered showers in northern West Virginia. High temperatures reach the upper 60s.

Clouds decrease again Friday evening, giving way to a clear sky overnight. The wind will be much lighter as well. This sets the stage for a colder overnight with lows in the 30s. In rural locations, temperatures as low as the mid 30s will allow areas of frost to develop.

After the cold start, Saturday turns warmer for the afternoon with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Plentiful sunshine is expected with a light breeze.

Sunday sees a fairly sunny sky despite passing clouds from time to time. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

On Monday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures reach the mid 70s.

Similarly unsettled weather is anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday. While Tuesday sees highs in the 70s, Wednesday will be cooler with highs only in the 60s.

Thursday dries out with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.