Huntington High survives in state tournament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Top ranked Huntington High survived a scare Thursday night in the WV girls state tournament and advanced to the semi-finals with a 54-49 win over Martinsburg. HHS trailed by as many as 9 points in the 3rd quarter and by five points with three minutes to go in the game. Huntington took the lead for good when Dionna Gray was fouled, made a layup and hit a free throw to make the score 48-47. Gray scored 26 points while Imani Hickman added 12 points and 21 rebounds.

Also winning on Thursday was Tug Valley, George Washington and Cabell Midland. Here are the highlights from all four games that aired on WSAZ Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.