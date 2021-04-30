Advertisement

Jury deliberating in Joshua Drennen case; charges include first-degree murder

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The jury has begun deliberations Friday afternoon in the trial of a man charged with first-degree murder, carjacking and an officer-involved shooting in Charleston.

Man charged in murder, carjacking and officer-involved shooting

Closing arguments wrapped up shortly ago in the case against Joshua Drennen, who’s in his late 20s.

Investigators say Drennen went on a crime spree on Feb. 11, 2020, which included the murder of Barbara Steele, 77, in her Charleston home.

The defense has argued Drennen was mentally incapacitated at the time of the incident, while the state argued he “went on a trail of terror, leaving behind a trail of tears” that day.

Altogether, Drennen faces 10 counts, including the first-degree murder charge. Other charges include first-degree robbery, malicious wounding, possession of a stolen vehicle and malicious assault of a law enforcement officer.

