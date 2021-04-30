Kanawha County COVID case and death rates decline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The number of COVID-19 active cases and death rates in Kanawha County have been reduced.

According to the Kanawha County Health Department, there are only 565 active cases of COVID-19 in the County. This is down 15 cases from Thursday.

There are 14,758 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 25 cases since Thursday. 12,366 of those cases are confirmed, and 2,392 are probable.

Recovered cases have increased by sixty sine Thursday, giving a total of 13,895.

Kanawha County’s death toll has been reduced by 20. The total number of deaths in Kanawha County is 298.

