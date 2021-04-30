Advertisement

Leonard Lawson Cancer Center at PMC

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - National Skin Cancer Awareness Month begins next week but knowing the signs of cancer, ways to prevent it, and treat it should be every month.

Dr. Christopher Croot with Pikeville Medical Center shares ways you and your loved ones can get the top of the line care at the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center.

To schedule an appointment you can call 606-218-3500 or you can visit their website.

