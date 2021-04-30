Officers pull over stolen vehicle, arrest two on drug charges

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested after a drug bust during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

According to Chapmanville Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted on a car with Ohio license plates at around 1:45 a.m. Officers said the car had a strong odor of marijuana. The vehicle’s passengers admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle and a search was conducted.

During the search, two baggies filled with white and brown powdery substances were found. The driver, Malcolm Meade, told officers that both substances were methamphetamine.

Officers ran the vehicle’s VIN number and discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Pikeville, Ky. Meade was also driving on a revoked license due to a prior DUI.

Meade was arrested on charges of grand larceny, possession with intent to deliver, driving on a revoked DUI license, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy. The passenger, Jessica Meade, was also arrested.

Malcolm and Jessica Meade are both being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.

