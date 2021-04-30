Advertisement

One injured in officer-involved shooting

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Friday on Charleston’s West Side.
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Friday on Charleston’s West Side.(WSAZ/Max Wallace)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Friday on Charleston’s West Side.

The shooting happened in the area of Washington Street West and Greendale Drive.

Charleston Police officers tell WSAZ one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

We have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 COVID cases have been confirmed at Tolsia High School in the last two weeks in...
More than 20 COVID cases confirmed at local high school
Accident on Kanawha State Forest Drive
Road expected to be closed for up to ten hours due to tow truck accident
A house fire late Wednesday night closed a roadway in the Leon area of Mason County and...
House fire closes roadway, destroys home
A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
Former West Virginia officer charged with federal civil rights offense

Latest News

That's a Wrap! | April 30
That’s a Wrap! | April 30
Percussion massage gun therapy
Percussion massage gun therapy
National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day
National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day
Dollywood's exclusive offer for Studio 3 viewers
Dollywood’s exclusive offer for Studio 3 viewers
That's a Wrap! | April 30
That's a Wrap! | April 30