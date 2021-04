HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Chicago Bears selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. During two years as Buckeye quarterback, he played in 22 games, threw almost 5400 yards and tossed 63 touchdowns. Fields also ran for 867 yards and 15 TD’s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.