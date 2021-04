KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than 240 Appalachian Power customers in the Elkview area are without power late Thursday night, according to Metro 911 and AEP.

It happened in the area of Big Chimney Bridge when a power line came into contact with a tree.

Estimated restoration is 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to AEP.

