Advertisement

Pursuit ends with arrests

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a chase overnight.

The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were near Eureka Road in the Load area investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint Friday around 3:45 a.m.

Deputies say the complaint was a maroon pickup truck was seen driving in a reckless manner along Kentucky State Route 2070.

Investigators tried to pull it over, but they refused and began chasing them.

After a pursuit that lasted about four miles, the suspected vehicle pulled to the side of the road and both people inside were taken into custody.

According to deputies, small quantities of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside.

Billy Potter, 28, of Garrison, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

A woman was also arrested for public intoxication.

The two are being held in the Greenup County Detention Center.

If you have any information about drug trafficking in the area, you’re asked to call the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 COVID cases have been confirmed at Tolsia High School in the last two weeks in...
More than 20 COVID cases confirmed at local high school
Accident on Kanawha State Forest Drive
Road expected to be closed for up to ten hours due to tow truck accident
A house fire late Wednesday night closed a roadway in the Leon area of Mason County and...
House fire closes roadway, destroys home
A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
Former West Virginia officer charged with federal civil rights offense

Latest News

DHHR announces contract with company for electronic death system
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor announces free vaccine clinics at state parks
Ribbon cutting for new location for Kenny Queen's Hardware.
Ribbon cutting for business in Barboursille
Two people were arrested after a drug bust during a traffic stop early Friday morning.
Officers pull over stolen vehicle, arrest two on drug charges
COVID-19 West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 5 deaths, 395 new cases