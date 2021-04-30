Pursuit ends with arrests

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a chase overnight.

The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were near Eureka Road in the Load area investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint Friday around 3:45 a.m.

Deputies say the complaint was a maroon pickup truck was seen driving in a reckless manner along Kentucky State Route 2070.

Investigators tried to pull it over, but they refused and began chasing them.

After a pursuit that lasted about four miles, the suspected vehicle pulled to the side of the road and both people inside were taken into custody.

According to deputies, small quantities of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside.

Billy Potter, 28, of Garrison, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

A woman was also arrested for public intoxication.

The two are being held in the Greenup County Detention Center.

If you have any information about drug trafficking in the area, you’re asked to call the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.