Putnam County expands EMS services to Teays Valley and Hurricane

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of sirens, the feeling of urgency, and the fact that seconds are crucial when waiting for medical assistance to arrive -- they all can be the difference between life and death.

However, with only a handful of ambulances currently available for the all of Putnam County and a protocol of typically dispatching two ambulances per call-- volunteer fire departments in Teays Valley and Hurricane find those seconds to be adding up when waiting for EMS to arrive.

“We believe the same job can be done with one ambulance and the fire department. If your mom is in Teays Valley and has to call 911, now there’s an ambulance to save her closer rather than having to wait for it to come from someplace else,” Hurricane Fire Chief Deron Wilkes said.

On Aug. 1, both the Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department and the Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department will get to dispatch those medical resources straight from their own departments.

“We have not been able to provide for our first district solely though, and this will provide us with that opportunity,” Teays Valley Assistant Fire Chief Cody Smoot said.

Wilkes said, “We hope to see a better integration of services between the fire department and the EMS agency by making it all in one agency, so that we’re all working together for the betterment of the community.”

Putnam County will be helping out with funds to purchase the ambulances and other needed equipment.

