Ribbon cutting for business in Barboursille

Ribbon cutting for new location for Kenny Queen's Hardware.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A store is getting a new location.

On Friday morning, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new location of Kenny Queen’s Hardware at 5840 Davis Creek Road. This is the former location of of Rich Hardware and Rental.

Kenny Queen’s Hardware is family owned and operated.

It has locations in Huntington, Kenova and Wayne.

The business is a full line, hardware, lumber, building material and power equipment retailer. This location offers many of the same lines but also offers rental equipment.

