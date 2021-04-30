Route 119 back open after car fire

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No one was injured after a car fire temporarily shut down Route 119 in Logan County, according to Chapmanville Fire Department.

It happened around 3 o’clock Friday in Chapmanville.

According to CFD, West Virginia State Police shut the road down long enough for the fire to be extinguished and to get the vehicle towed away.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

