Teays Valley VFD getting its own ambulance services

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Neighbors in the Teays Valley area will soon be better protected when it comes to emergency services.

Beginning Aug. 1, the Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department will have its own ambulance service -- to provide their service area with EMS services.

Putnam County will be helping out with the funds to purchase the ambulances and other needed equipment.

County commissioners say this is a good move to fix some recent issues with the ambulance services.

