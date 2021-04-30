Two charged with murder in connection to home invasion and shooting

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion and deadly shooting.

On Friday, Kentucky State Police say Jeffrey Masters, 23, from Morehead and Austin Egbert, 23, from Garrison were charged with murder and robbery 1st degree.

That’s when Kentucky State Police in Morehead received a call from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department about a home invasion on Dawson Way.

Troopers say detectives learned Cody Elliott, 27, from Hillsboro, and another man went inside a residence. Elliott and other people inside fired several shots.

Elliott was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Donavan Kilburn, 21, from Clearfield, was also hurt in the shooting incident. He was taken to the hospital. Kilburn lives at the home where the shooting happened.

The man who was with Elliott took off, troopers say.

Masters and Egbert were later arrested and are being held in the Rowan County Detention Center.

KSP is investigating.

