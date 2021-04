HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky’s Jamin Davis heard his name called by the Washington Football Club Thursday night in the 2021 NFL Draft. Davis was picked 19th as he finished his junior year with a team-high 102 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, two pass deflections, one defensive touchdown and one forced fumble.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.