Advertisement

U.S. Senate approves Gayle Manchin as co-chair of Appalachian Regional Commission

West Virginia’s former first lady Gayle Manchin will serve as the co-chair of the nation’s...
West Virginia’s former first lady Gayle Manchin will serve as the co-chair of the nation’s Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).(WDTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s former first lady Gayle Manchin will serve as the co-chair of the nation’s Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved President Joe Biden’s nomination.

The ARC is an economic development partnership involving the federal government and 13 states.

Manchin’s husband, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., released the following statement Thursday:

“I am pleased the Senate has confirmed my wife, Gayle Manchin, to lead the Appalachian Regional Commission. ARC is a vital partner to all those working and living in Appalachia, and I know that Gayle will bring the experience and skills necessary to successfully lead the commission as it serves the region. I am so proud of Gayle for her many accomplishments.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
As part of their grand opening Saturday, one new store will be raffling off prizes. (FILE)
Three new stores opening at mall
A roadway crash.
UPDATE | Roadway back opened after crash
Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert
Marshall University President to step down at end of term

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Power out to more than 240 in Kanawha County
Girls state semi-finals are set
WV GIRLS TOURNAMENT
POCA AND CHARLESTON CATHOLIC WIN
The Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Kristen Lopez, a junior majoring in...
Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship awarded to criminal justice student