WV boys state tournament schedule is ready

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At long last, there will be a WV state boys basketball tournament starting next Tuesday in Charleston and the schedule is now set. The top seeds in each class are Morgantown, Robert C. Byrd, Williamstown and Man. Here’s when all 28 games will be played.

Class AAAA schedule:

Quarterfinals:

Game 1 – No. 3 Martinsburg vs. No. 6 Cabell Midland – Thursday, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 2 George Washington vs. No. 7 Jefferson – Thursday, 1 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 1 Morgantown vs. No. 8 Woodrow Wilson – Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 4 Huntington vs. No. 5 University – Thursday, 9:00 p.m.

Semifinals:

Game 5 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – Friday, 9:00 p.m.

Championship:

Game 7 – Final – Saturday, 8 p.m.

Class AAA schedule:

Quarterfinals:

Game 1 – No. 3 Shady Spring vs. No. 6 Herbert Hoover – Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 2 Fairmont Senior vs. No. 7 Winfield – Wednesday, 1:00 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 1 Robert C. Byrd vs. No. 8 Hampshire – Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 4 Nitro vs. No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic – Wednesday, 9:00 p.m.

Semifinals:

Game 5 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – Friday, 11:15 a.m.

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Championship:

Game 7 – Final – Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Class AA schedule:

Quarterfinals:

Game 1 – No. 4 Clay County vs. No. 5 Chapmanville – Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 1 Williamstown vs. No. 8 Moorefield – Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 3 Charleston Catholic vs. No. 6 Ritchie County – Wednesday, 11:15 a.m.

Game 4 – No. 2 Poca vs. No. 7 Bluefield – Wednesday, 7:15 p.m.

Semifinals:

Game 5 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – Friday, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – Friday, 1:00 p.m.

Championship:

Game 7 – Final – Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals:

Game 1 – No. 3 Pendleton County vs. No. 6 Greenbrier West – Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 2 Tug Valley vs. No. 7 Cameron – Tuesday, 1 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 1 Man vs. No. 8 Tucker County – Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 4 Webster County vs. No. 5 Clay-Battelle – Tuesday, 9:00 p.m.

Semifinals:

Game 5 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – Thursday, 11:15 a.m.

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – Thursday, 7:15 p.m.

Championship:

Game 7 – Final – Saturday, 10 a.m.

