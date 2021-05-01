Advertisement

8 teams are left in WV girls hoops

By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tomorrow is championship Saturday for the 2021 West Virginia girls state basketball tournament. The Class AAAA game features top seed Huntington against #2 Cabell Midland while in Class AAA, the Nitro Wildcats are hoping to upset #1 Fairmont Senior.

Here are the highlights from four of the six semi-final games from Charleston and a rundown of the 4 title games.

