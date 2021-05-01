Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 370 new cases, 0 new deaths

7,060 cases are active.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

It’s the first time no new deaths have been reported since April 19.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 1, 2021, there have been 2,726,507 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 153,498 total cases and 2,679 total deaths.

370 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

7,060 cases are active.

There have been 143,759 recoveries.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,405), Berkeley (12,089), Boone (1,957), Braxton (891), Brooke (2,165), Cabell (8,590), Calhoun (284), Clay (470), Doddridge (573), Fayette (3,361), Gilmer (783), Grant (1,262), Greenbrier (2,743), Hampshire (1,760), Hancock (2,756), Hardy (1,499), Harrison (5,572), Jackson (2,008), Jefferson (4,513), Kanawha (14,609), Lewis (1,154), Lincoln (1,441), Logan (3,027), Marion (4,311), Marshall (3,361), Mason (1,980), McDowell (1,537), Mercer (4,700), Mineral (2,817), Mingo (2,498), Monongalia (9,100), Monroe (1,109), Morgan (1,130), Nicholas (1,586), Ohio (4,134), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (661), Preston (2,845), Putnam (5,006), Raleigh (6,601), Randolph (2,526), Ritchie (683), Roane (600), Summers (795), Taylor (1,211), Tucker (523), Tyler (685), Upshur (1,842), Wayne (3,001), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,282), Wirt (400), Wood (7,678), Wyoming (1,961).

