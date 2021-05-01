Firefighters ask community to ‘fill the boot’

SOUTH POINT, Oh. (WSAZ) - Firefighters from the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department asked for the communities help on Saturday.

Crews were outside Walmart in South Point, asking drivers to ‘fill the boot’ for them, hoping to boost their budget and balance expenses.

The funds will go towards, uniforms, general fund, food and drinks during extended emergency calls, flower arrangements and smoke alarms.

“We’re actually doing a lot better than we expected,” said Lt. Jason Winters. “With the ongoing COVID pandemic, we understand times are hard, especially in our area, any donation helps, even if it’s just a few cents. We understand not everybody can donate we are gladly thankful for everything that we get.”

Oftentimes when they need to request assistance from the trustees, that process can take time. So having funds on hand will help with short term and smaller expenses.

If you weren’t able to make it out to provide a donation or would like to contribute separately, they are working on ways of collecting money digitally. Especially since many people don’t carry cash on-hand. You can visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

