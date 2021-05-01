Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Beautiful weather dominates this weekend before turning active next week

By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first weekend in May aims to please! Both days will be dry with decent sunshine and increasingly warmer temperatures. By Monday, showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast, lasting through mid-week. Then, much cooler air invades for late-week and has the potential to stick around through the Mother’s Day weekend.

Saturday morning starts with a clear sky and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Frost has developed in the coldest spots.

Stunning sunshine will be seen throughout the day as afternoon temperatures reach near 70 degrees with a light breeze.

Sunday sees a mostly sunny sky, though high clouds move across the area and thicken towards late-day. Still, high temperatures top out around 80 degrees.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday and Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Pockets of heavy rain are possible.

Showers and storms linger into the first part of Wednesday, then taper. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will be much cooler, only topping out in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry with a high in the mid 60s.

High temperatures top out in the low 60s on Friday with another chance for showers.

