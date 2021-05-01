UPDATE | Overturned Semi closes I-64 exit ramp

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An overturned semi-truck has closed down an exit ramp along I-64.

According to dispatchers it happened around 6 P.M. Saturday in South Charleston near mile marker 56.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this accident.

Crews say there is no ETA on when the ramp will reopen, that trailer will have to be unloaded before it can be put back on its wheels.

WSAZ will continue to monitor the closure, bringing you updates on when that roadway is back opened.

Original Story:

An accident was reported around 6:00 p.m. Saturday on I-64 East in South Charleston near mile marker 56.

The Montrose exit ramp will be closed for several hours while crews work to clear the scene.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.