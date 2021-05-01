Advertisement

UPDATE | Overturned Semi closes I-64 exit ramp

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An overturned semi-truck has closed down an exit ramp along I-64.

According to dispatchers it happened around 6 P.M. Saturday in South Charleston near mile marker 56.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this accident.

Crews say there is no ETA on when the ramp will reopen, that trailer will have to be unloaded before it can be put back on its wheels.

WSAZ will continue to monitor the closure, bringing you updates on when that roadway is back opened.

Original Story:

An accident was reported around 6:00 p.m. Saturday on I-64 East in South Charleston near mile marker 56.

The Montrose exit ramp will be closed for several hours while crews work to clear the scene.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston police chief says the suspect was armed with a knife and lunged at officers just...
Police release bodycam video of man injured in officer-involved shooting
Two people were arrested after a drug bust during a traffic stop early Friday morning.
Officers pull over stolen vehicle, arrest two on drug charges
$5,570 dollars in cash was also found on one suspect and his Infinity SUV has been impounded.
Police: $44,000 of suspected coke seized, two arrested
Ribbon cutting for new location for Kenny Queen's Hardware.
Ribbon cutting for business in Barboursville
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries in Barboursville is one of the many businesses across the...
Businesses struggle to hire new employees

Latest News

Derby 2021
Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby 147
Paws at Pullman kicks off for Summer
A spring festival was held at Heritage Farm in West Virginia.
Spring festival kicks off Heritage Farms’ season
Fayette Township Fire Dept. is asking for community donations.
Firefighters ask community to ‘fill the boot’