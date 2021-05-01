Advertisement

Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

Joseph had four interceptions in nine games in his one season at UK
Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1), linebacker Jordan Wright (15), and Kentucky...
Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1), linebacker Jordan Wright (15), and Kentucky defensive back Tyrell Ajian (23) celebrate after a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game \against Georgia, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph is headed to Dallas after being selected in the second round (44th overall) by the Cowboys in the NFL Draft.

Joseph had four interceptions in nine games in his one season at UK in 2020 after transferring from LSU. Kentucky has now had a cornerback taken in the second round in two of the past three drafts. Lonnie Johnson went No 54 overall in 2019 to the Houston Texans.

Joseph is the second Kentucky player drafted in 2021, joining Jamin Davis who went 19th overall to Washington.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 COVID cases have been confirmed at Tolsia High School in the last two weeks in...
More than 20 COVID cases confirmed at local high school
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Friday on Charleston’s West Side.
Police release bodycam footage of man injured in officer-involved shooting
Accident on Kanawha State Forest Drive
Road expected to be closed for up to ten hours due to tow truck accident
A house fire late Wednesday night closed a roadway in the Leon area of Mason County and...
House fire closes roadway, destroys home
A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine

Latest News

2021 WV boys state tournament schedule is set
WV boys state tournament schedule is ready
FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of...
NFL draft: No suspense as 3 QBs dominate early picks
Girls state semi-finals are set in tournament
Huntington High survives in state tournament
Poca routs Roane County
Class AA state tournament is set