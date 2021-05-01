Local business owners create Prom Block Party

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Several local business owners in Ironton collaborated Saturday afternoon to create a pre-Prom Block Party.

As prom season makes its way into different areas, many high schoolers started their evenings at a block party on 8th Street near downtown Ironton.

The party, equipped with a food truck, a photographer, and a DJ.

Black owned businesses Royal Photography, the Fat Boy Q food truck, and DJ Sounds Good collaborated this weekend to give kids in rural Ohio the ‘big city’ experience.

“A lot of proms are canceled, a lot of people can’t do the things they wanted to do. This is an opportunity for us to create that excitement. You can get dressed up, come get a photo shoot, [and] get some good food,” said Marcus Williams, one of Fat Boy Q’s owners.

Kids from Russell, Waverly, Coal Grove, Ashland, Minford, and Wheelersburg were among those in town for the pre-Prom Block Party.

”[Whether it’s] being a photographer, a DJ, a food truck owner; that inspires a younger generation,” said Dangelo Roach, another owner of Fat Boy Q. “That lets them know you can be whatever it is that you want to be and you can even do it in your hometown.”

