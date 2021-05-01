MU & WVU players finally picked in NFL Draft

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It took a couple of days but football players from both West Virginia and Marshall finally received the call of a lifetime. The Herd’s Josh Ball was picked in the 4th round by the Dallas Cowboys at number 138. In the next round, WVU’s Tony Fields heard his name called from the Cleveland Browns at number 153.

The NFL Draft will run through 7 p.m. tonight as WSAZ will update this story if more local players are picked.

