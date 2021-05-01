Paws at Pullman kicks off for Summer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All can agree, Saturday featured beautiful weather. Perfect for college graduations, fishing, or even meeting a new furry friend.

Paws at Pullman used the nice weather to kick off their first event of the summer season.

Hosting dog friendly vendors, homemade treats, a farmers market, and more.

“Of course (there’s) a farmer’s market,” said radio host, Cledus T. Judd, “come over here instead of going to the grocery (store) get all your vegetables! They got everything under the sun!”

This month, Barker Farm got in on the pet-friendly fun, with their mobile exotic zoo! The zoo featured animals like camels, sloths, and monkeys!

“What we’re trying to do here is imitate bigger cities,” says Stephanie Howell, Director of Little Victories, “they have Saturday’s (where you) come down, get a cup of coffee, shop at the farmers market. It’s just a fun way to get out and enjoy your Saturday mornings.”

Paws at Pullman will be hosted the first Saturday of every month. The next event, scheduled for June 5.

Money raised from Paws at Pullman benefits Little Victories Animal Rescue.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.