Advertisement

Paying it forward | Man recovering from addition saves someone from overdose

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) -An opportunity to give someone a second chance was all thanks to a man who sprang into action.

Tim Trout, an intern at Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), was at work when he heard a cry for help and later found a man who had overdosed.

It’s a moment Trout believes put him in the right place at the right time.

“I got the Narcan out and I administered. Within a second, maybe two seconds, he was sitting up asking who am I, who are they? He was disoriented, which is normal,” Trout said. " Luckily, he was breathing. I [ my work] was done, and the ambulance was on the way.”

“Every minute that we could be there that quick, we was that close, it was amazing. A saved life got to save a life,” said Theo Shackleford, who also works at ARC.

As Trout left the EMTs to do their job, in recovery himself, he knows just how much those minutes mattered.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been on the receiving end of it, and this time I was just lucky enough to be the one administering the Narcan, then receiving it. I was just glad to be able to give back what someone had done for me,” Trout said.

Shackleford believes the event was all in God’s timing. He hopes the act inspires the public to learn the value Narcan can play in communities.

“I would hope they would look into it. Something I’ve come to learn is you never know who the disease affects. But nine times out of ten, you all know someone it does,” Shackleford said. “You never know when you’re going to come upon that moment. It could happen once a week, it could happen once a month, or once in a lifetime, but it’s worth it.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 COVID cases have been confirmed at Tolsia High School in the last two weeks in...
More than 20 COVID cases confirmed at local high school
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Friday on Charleston’s West Side.
Police release bodycam footage of man injured in officer-involved shooting
Accident on Kanawha State Forest Drive
Road expected to be closed for up to ten hours due to tow truck accident
A house fire late Wednesday night closed a roadway in the Leon area of Mason County and...
House fire closes roadway, destroys home
A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine

Latest News

Man recovering from addiction saves someone from overdose
Man recovering from addiction saves someone from overdose
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries in Barboursville is one of the many businesses across the...
Businesses struggle to hire new employees
Putnam County will be helping out with funds to purchase the ambulances and other needed...
Putnam County expands EMS services to Teays Valley and Hurricane
A jury will wait until Monday to dig deep into the evidence in the trial of Joshua Drennen.
Jury deliberations begin in Charleston murder trail