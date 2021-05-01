Police: $44,000 of suspected coke seized, two arrested

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Two men are sitting behind a Scioto County jail after being arrested for possession of suspected drugs.

Police say an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and the U.S. Postal Service led to a SWAT Team raid Friday.

The raid took place on the 1400 block of 17th Street in Portsmouth just before 12:30 p.m., according to authorities.

44 year old Grant Ashley Underwood of Quincy, Ky. and 20 year old Shawn J. Kimble of Portsmouth were arrested for possessing 2.5 lbs. of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $44,000 dollars.

Police say the also seized digital scales, a tool used to cut the cocaine, and additional evidence suspected of being related to drug trafficking.

$5,570 dollars in cash was also found on Underwood. His Infinity SUV has been impounded.

Both Underwood and Kimble are being held on a $1,000,000 dollar bond at the Scioto County Jail. They’re expected to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

Anyone wishing to leave a tip for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force can call the tip line at (740) 354-5656.

