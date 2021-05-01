Advertisement

Police: $44,000 of suspected coke seized, two arrested

$5,570 dollars in cash was also found on one suspect and his Infinity SUV has been impounded.
$5,570 dollars in cash was also found on one suspect and his Infinity SUV has been impounded.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Two men are sitting behind a Scioto County jail after being arrested for possession of suspected drugs.

Police say an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and the U.S. Postal Service led to a SWAT Team raid Friday.

The raid took place on the 1400 block of 17th Street in Portsmouth just before 12:30 p.m., according to authorities.

44 year old Grant Ashley Underwood of Quincy, Ky. and 20 year old Shawn J. Kimble of Portsmouth were arrested for possessing 2.5 lbs. of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $44,000 dollars.

Police say the also seized digital scales, a tool used to cut the cocaine, and additional evidence suspected of being related to drug trafficking.

$5,570 dollars in cash was also found on Underwood. His Infinity SUV has been impounded.

Both Underwood and Kimble are being held on a $1,000,000 dollar bond at the Scioto County Jail. They’re expected to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

Anyone wishing to leave a tip for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force can call the tip line at (740) 354-5656.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston police chief says the suspect was armed with a knife and lunged at officers just...
Police release bodycam video of man injured in officer-involved shooting
Two people were arrested after a drug bust during a traffic stop early Friday morning.
Officers pull over stolen vehicle, arrest two on drug charges
Ribbon cutting for new location for Kenny Queen's Hardware.
Ribbon cutting for business in Barboursville
Friday morning, the Thomasville Police Department says it responded to a Econolodge on 8 US Hwy...
Two charged with murder in connection to home invasion and shooting
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries in Barboursville is one of the many businesses across the...
Businesses struggle to hire new employees

Latest News

7,060 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 370 new cases, 0 new deaths
The pursuit started in Prestonsburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, and ended in Pike...
Police: Two in custody after pursuit, large quantity of drugs seized
WV GIRLS SEMI'S
The Charleston police chief says the suspect was armed with a knife and lunged at officers just...
Bodycam video released of man being shot by Charleston police