Police: Two in custody after pursuit, large quantity of drugs seized

PIKE COUNTTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Police say two people are in custody after an overnight pursuit.

The pursuit started in Prestonsburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, and ended in Pike County.

Prestonsburg Police, with the help of Kentucky State Police, arrested two people who they say had a large quantity of illegal drugs.

The individuals arrested are believed to be from Louisville and had warrants, according to police.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.